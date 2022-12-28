ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M

Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M men's basketball team gains confidence in nonconference finale

The fist possession of the second half ended with Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Tyrece Radford tied up over the same defensive rebound. It’s a scenario that played out multiple times over the Aggies’ last two games, and more times than not, it ended with A&M knocking the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University is Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on the Growing Our Future Podcast

College Station, USA , 12/31/2022 / Mission Matters Media Podcast Agency /. Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. John Sharp has served over a decade as the Chancellor of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. His journey began at Bloomington High School’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) Program that grounded him in foundational principles that gave him the confidence to lead today. High responsibility, beating a fear of public speaking and rebounding from failures are the factors Sharp deems critical for the next generation of agricultural science leaders and innovators. “The responsibility that I gained in participating in FFA is worth its weight in gold…because of the responsibility and it (FFA) may be the only place that they [Students] learn that responsibility,” Sharp emphasized. Through these responsibilities come ups and downs. “You learn from your failures. Sometimes failures are more important than the victories,” he said with conviction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
College Station ISD School Board Hears From Parents Who Want Improvements At Consolidated High School Facilities

Two members of the Consolidated High School athletics booster club express their dissatisfaction with College Station ISD (CSISD) school board members and administrators about athletic facilities. During the public comment portion of December’s CSISD board meeting, the parents of Consolidated students called for equity in facilities with College Station High...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
COLLEGE STATION, TX

