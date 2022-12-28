Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, was “not well” after he became the subject of unsubstantiated gossip perpetuated on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7. “He was not well. As Dorinda [Medley] would say, ‘Not well, bitch,’” Dillard, 36, says in this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast while promoting her role on ALLBLK’s scripted TV drama “Hush.” “He was not well for quite a while. It was a mind eff for him to have this picture painted of him because that’s what Gizelle [Bryant] did.” Bryant, 52, notably accused Bassett, 44, of making her feel “completely uncomfortable” during a one-on-one...

28 MINUTES AGO