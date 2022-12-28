ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

97X

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year

From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
DAVENPORT, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 28, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Midland and Elmwood are your first holiday tournament winners of the week. Midland beat Elmwood, 39-29, to win the 94th Princeville Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day at Princeville, the Elmwood girls beat Tremont, 53-28, to win the Lee Westerman Girls Holiday Tournament. Enjoy the highlights from a […]
ELMWOOD, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: State Farm Holiday Classic, Pekin Tournament get underway

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities. Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44. Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34. Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44. The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.
PEKIN, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Teach a Deer That the Buck Stops Here

After a person has been in Law Enforcement for several years, they begin to think they have seen it all. Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell, as well as others on the department certainly felt that way. That was until this past weekend. This is when they responded to a call...
DIXON, IL
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free

Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Humane Society is over capacity

The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
KWQC

Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds

QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
MOLINE, IL

