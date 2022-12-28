Read full article on original website
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 28, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Midland and Elmwood are your first holiday tournament winners of the week. Midland beat Elmwood, 39-29, to win the 94th Princeville Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day at Princeville, the Elmwood girls beat Tremont, 53-28, to win the Lee Westerman Girls Holiday Tournament. Enjoy the highlights from a […]
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance’: Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has […]
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: State Farm Holiday Classic, Pekin Tournament get underway
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities. Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44. Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34. Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44. The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Teach a Deer That the Buck Stops Here
After a person has been in Law Enforcement for several years, they begin to think they have seen it all. Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell, as well as others on the department certainly felt that way. That was until this past weekend. This is when they responded to a call...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
977wmoi.com
MPD Investigator Josh Kramer; ‘How to Spot a Fake Email or Text Message’
Scammers or the ‘bad actors’ have become craftier and are coming up with a variety of ways to target individuals, including more realistic emails or even text messages. As for detecting fake emails, Monmouth Police Department Investigator Josh Kramer has this tip to spot the fraudsters:. “Usually what...
We Don’t Talk About This QC Restaurant’s Glorious, Unreal Dessert Buffet Enough
If you have a sweet tooth, you have to meet this dessert buffet in Davenport. Hi, I'm Sarah and I have a penchant for all things sweet. Sure we're making New Year's resolutions to lose weight after the holidays, but life is too short to skip dessert, guys. And I cannot believe that I have yet to visit this one in Davenport.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
