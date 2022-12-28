ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

WIFR

Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members. Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
dekalbcountyonline.com

Downtown Dekalb Walking Beer Tour

Do you love craft beer? Do you like discovering new breweries and towns? Look no further!!! Dekalb is a small college town with delicious beer! Come on this fun, guided tour through the historic downtown district of Dekalb, IL. What to expect with your tour:. *Beers Included – Six (6)...
seiu73.org

Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works

Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
iheart.com

Rockford marching band experiencing flight problems

The Rockford High School Marching Band is preparing to perform in he Tournament of Roses Parade, however half of the band is scrambling to find tickets to California. Band director Brian Phillips says some of their flights have been cancelled. Phillips says the band was traveling in three groups through...
949wdkb.com

James The Magician Takes Over The Library January 28th

Since 1986, James Ember has been creating and performing magic. He has performed his award winning, interactive, comedy magic show throughout the world. He’ll be at the DeKalb Public Library on January 28th at 2:00pm. Performing magic with a wild passion since he won his first talent show at...
949wdkb.com

Notice of a Public Comment Period, Public Hearing and Availability of 2023 Draft Annual Action Plan – One Year Use of Funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is a federally funded program intended to increase affordable housing, and community and economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents of the City of DeKalb. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Plan every five years...
starvedrock.media

Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle

An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
