Beloved volunteer leaves $1 million gift to Morris Hospital Foundation
MORRIS – Gretchen Johnson had already left a legacy at Morris Hospital by serving as the organization’s first and only volunteer historian for more than 20 years where she preserved the hospital’s history dating all the way back to its 1906 founding. Now the dedicated volunteer, who...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WIFR
Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members. Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Downtown Dekalb Walking Beer Tour
Do you love craft beer? Do you like discovering new breweries and towns? Look no further!!! Dekalb is a small college town with delicious beer! Come on this fun, guided tour through the historic downtown district of Dekalb, IL. What to expect with your tour:. *Beers Included – Six (6)...
seiu73.org
Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works
Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
iheart.com
Rockford marching band experiencing flight problems
The Rockford High School Marching Band is preparing to perform in he Tournament of Roses Parade, however half of the band is scrambling to find tickets to California. Band director Brian Phillips says some of their flights have been cancelled. Phillips says the band was traveling in three groups through...
949wdkb.com
James The Magician Takes Over The Library January 28th
Since 1986, James Ember has been creating and performing magic. He has performed his award winning, interactive, comedy magic show throughout the world. He’ll be at the DeKalb Public Library on January 28th at 2:00pm. Performing magic with a wild passion since he won his first talent show at...
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review
I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.
949wdkb.com
Notice of a Public Comment Period, Public Hearing and Availability of 2023 Draft Annual Action Plan – One Year Use of Funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is a federally funded program intended to increase affordable housing, and community and economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents of the City of DeKalb. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Plan every five years...
starvedrock.media
Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle
An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
Top Rated Flea Market In Illinois Ranked One Of Best In The World
Did you know that the top-rated flea market in Illinois is also considered one of the best in the world?. How Are Rankings And Ratings Determined For Flea Markets All Over The World?. Before I even get started, I do have a question. Don't worry, I'm not asking you specifically....
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
949wdkb.com
Sycamore Public Library Hosting Classic Movie Club Second Sunday Of The Month
Seniors and adults of all ages can come by the Sycamore Public Library to watch a classic movie the second Sunday of the month. Special programs and activities may also occur. Popcorn will be provided!. The movies will begin at 2pm at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State Street,...
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
