Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina
A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning. According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Police: Man killed himself after shooting at Brooklyn Park PD officer
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday evening.Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers responded to the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North on the report of shots fired in the area. According to police, the first officer to arrive at the scene was fired upon and the squad car was struck by gunfire. The officer, who was not injured, took cover and called for backup, police said. Soon after, a 911 call from a nearby residence reported that the suspect had shot himself in a nearby driveway."Officers...
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
myklgr.com
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Unemployment fraud revealed during recorded jail call with inmate
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were each charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway
Police are searching for at least five suspects believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery in Woodbury early Thursday morning. The Woodbury Police Department said officers were called to the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. after a man reported he'd been robbed in his driveway.
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
wearegreenbay.com
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
kbew98country.com
5 People, Including 2 Granada Residents, Hospitalized Following Jackson County Rollover Accident
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County on Tuesday Afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol Says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90, shortly before 3:30pm, when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the Patrol.
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Comments / 0