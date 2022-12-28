ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knuj.net

NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES

A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
MEDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man killed himself after shooting at Brooklyn Park PD officer

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday evening.Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers responded to the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North on the report of shots fired in the area. According to police, the first officer to arrive at the scene was fired upon and the squad car was struck by gunfire. The officer, who was not injured, took cover and called for backup, police said. Soon after, a 911 call from a nearby residence reported that the suspect had shot himself in a nearby driveway."Officers...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle

A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
SAINT JAMES, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary

A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
WASECA, MN
myklgr.com

Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call

Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Unemployment fraud revealed during recorded jail call with inmate

Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were each charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
NEW ULM, MN
kchi.com

Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant

A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
VICTORIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
NEW AUBURN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy