Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
myklgr.com
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Unemployment fraud revealed during recorded jail call with inmate
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were each charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
belmondnews.com
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
Lakefield Standard
At least four injured — two critically — in rollover
At least four people were injured — two critically — in a rollover on Interstate 90 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Jackson Ambulance Service and Lakefield Ambulance Service were paged to mile marker 77 on I-90 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two critically injured patients were expected to be air-lifted for additional care.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
kbew98country.com
Mapleton Man Arrested and Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Stab a Family Member in Le Sueur
A Mapleton man was charged with felony assault and property damage after being accused of threatening to stab a family member in Le Sueur. According to the criminal complaint, 28 year old Branden Michael Burg lunged toward the family member while holding a knife at her apartment on Saturday. Police say Burg admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
kbew98country.com
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Comments / 0