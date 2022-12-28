Notice of a Public Comment Period, Public Hearing and Availability of 2023 Draft Annual Action Plan – One Year Use of Funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program

Elder Care Services is pleased to announce the winner of their Christmas Dollhouse Raffle drawn on December 16, 2022. Earlier this year, Elder Care Services was contacted by local Veteran and craftsman Lee Newtson to see if the agency was interested in conducting a fundraiser with a dollhouse he wished to donate. The two-story dollhouse was beautifully crafted of wood and included a wraparound front porch and an American flag. Elder Care Services was grateful for the generous donation and began selling tickets. All funds raised during the raffle go directly to programs at Elder Care Services which help older and vulnerable adults in Dekalb County stay safe, secure, and supported in the community. At the end of the raffle, Mr. Newtson agreed to come into the Elder Care Services office to draw the winner of the dollhouse. David Walker of DeKalb won the dollhouse and was excited to pick it up that same day. While loading the dollhouse in his vehicle, David stated he would have a hard time deciding which grandchild would receive it!

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO