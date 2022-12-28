Notice of a Public Comment Period, Public Hearing and Availability of 2023 Draft Annual Action Plan – One Year Use of Funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Opinion: Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College StudentsSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
949wdkb.com
Elder Care Services’ Dollhouse Raffle Winner Announced
Elder Care Services is pleased to announce the winner of their Christmas Dollhouse Raffle drawn on December 16, 2022. Earlier this year, Elder Care Services was contacted by local Veteran and craftsman Lee Newtson to see if the agency was interested in conducting a fundraiser with a dollhouse he wished to donate. The two-story dollhouse was beautifully crafted of wood and included a wraparound front porch and an American flag. Elder Care Services was grateful for the generous donation and began selling tickets. All funds raised during the raffle go directly to programs at Elder Care Services which help older and vulnerable adults in Dekalb County stay safe, secure, and supported in the community. At the end of the raffle, Mr. Newtson agreed to come into the Elder Care Services office to draw the winner of the dollhouse. David Walker of DeKalb won the dollhouse and was excited to pick it up that same day. While loading the dollhouse in his vehicle, David stated he would have a hard time deciding which grandchild would receive it!
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois
On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.
New State Laws Will Change Some Rules Of The Road. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — A slew of new driving-related laws will go into effect at the start of the new year. A full list of new state laws can be found here. Community Service For Reckless Drivers Near Schools. One of the new laws, SB03793, will crack down on drivers who...
Twice as many people died from opioids than gun violence in 2022, Cook County reports
So far this year, 1,581 people have died from opioids compared to 811 that were killed in gun-related incidents
Final five days to claim four relief payments worth between $300 and $1,658 – see exact dates you need to take action
1. Chicago – $500. The city of Chicago will be wrapping up applications for its Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, which is offering $500 relief checks to eligible residents. To be eligible, you must meet a few qualifications. Chicagoans must be over the age of 18 and have an income...
southarkansassun.com
$1,658 from four states will receive direct payments next month
According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
Chicago law professor reacts to Kankakee judge's SAFE-T Act ruling
Richard Kling from Chicago-Kent College of Law shares his perspective after a judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
More than one dozen paychecks stolen from workers at Rivers Casino
More than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and the 23 after being mailed to employees. They were worth between $300 and $1600 each. The names and amounts on the checks were changed and then the checks were cashed at currency exchanges.
949wdkb.com
Sycamore Public Library Hosting Classic Movie Club Second Sunday Of The Month
Seniors and adults of all ages can come by the Sycamore Public Library to watch a classic movie the second Sunday of the month. Special programs and activities may also occur. Popcorn will be provided!. The movies will begin at 2pm at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State Street,...
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
Police had responded to 14 domestic incidents involving Kisliak family before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
Police responded to 14 different 911 calls for domestic incidents involving the Kisliak family before a murder-suicide that left five dead, including two children, in Buffalo Grove, records show. The Buffalo Grove Police Department had responded on November 30 to a well-being check on a woman in the 2800 block...
Company takes people’s returns and auctions them off for a fraction of the price
sliBuy.com operates on a reverse-logistics ecosystem that is mindful of the planet and people's wallets.
Comments / 0