ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted in 2008 of murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms after he shot a man in the jaw during a fight over a slush drink, officials said.He was resentenced to 40 to 60 years, receiving credit for the years served so far, said Jeffrey Williams, the chief Kalamazoo County assistant prosecuting attorney. Murray may become eligible for parole in 2048.He...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing doctor found dead in pond at his Michigan home

JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a Jackson doctor who disappeared last week was found in a pond on his property Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. His vehicle had been found at his Leoni Township home. Police said they...
JACKSON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy