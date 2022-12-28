Read full article on original website
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted in 2008 of murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms after he shot a man in the jaw during a fight over a slush drink, officials said.He was resentenced to 40 to 60 years, receiving credit for the years served so far, said Jeffrey Williams, the chief Kalamazoo County assistant prosecuting attorney. Murray may become eligible for parole in 2048.He...
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
GRPD: Man hurt after accidentally shooting himself
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Saturday morning.
Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with handgun
Authorities say a man was arrested for threatening a relative with a firearm in Kalamazoo Township.
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
BCPD: Man shot by officers on Christmas had fake gun
A man who was shot and injured by two Battle Creek police officers on Christmas after allegedly pulling a fake gun remained in serious condition Wednesday.
Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
After a domestic violence call, MSP troopers buy gifts for Jackson kids who had none
One man's arrest turned into an unexpected act of generosity for four children.
Insult to Injury: Charges to be pursued against woman who shot herself in leg
Jackson police say the woman claimed she reached for a gun inside her car and ended up accidentally shooting herself.
Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Man found dead on couch in burning Battle Creek home was homicide victim, police say
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 61-year-old man found dead on a couch in a burning Battle Creek home was a homicide victim, police said. Police have since taken a relative into custody. They are seeking an open murder charge against him. The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec....
Missing doctor found dead in pond at his Michigan home
JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a Jackson doctor who disappeared last week was found in a pond on his property Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. His vehicle had been found at his Leoni Township home. Police said they...
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
Benton Township shooting suspect killed in officer-involved Texas shooting
The suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police were called back on Dec. 17 to the Briarwood Apartments where the victim, Melissa Noles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Delaney, 32, who had a relationship with Noles, was named...
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
