GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green dies at age 45
Jeremiah Green, a founding member and drummer of US rock band Modest Mouse, died on Saturday after recently being diagnosed with cancer. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote on its Instagram account. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out”.
An Excellent Year For TV: Check Out Our Favorite TV Shows Of 2022
This year was huge for cinematic and entertaining shows that moved us. As 2022 comes to a close and people plan how they want to ring in the New Year, we have to reflect on the TV series that we loved. Check out a list of our favorite 2022 TV shows inside.
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Happy 100th Episode’ | Episode 100
It’s the 100th episode of The Undressing Room! Thank you for rocking with Lore’l and Eva as they discussed pop-culture, relationships, and great personal stories. Take a trip down memory lane as the duo talks top episodes, their favorite moments, and of course- the best DM’s. If...
