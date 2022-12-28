ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamptonville, NC

WXII 12

Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County

Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting, armed robbery; teenage victim expected to recover

Mooresville police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third following a shooting Thursday night in the 700 block of Cascade Street. Officers were dispatched to the area of Cascade Gardens Apartments about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that shots had been fired, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Detained

29-year old Jessey Glenn Icenhour of Taylorsville was placed in custody on Friday for probation violation. He was detained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,500. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Christmas day crash leads to drug charge

A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning. A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.
JONESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

