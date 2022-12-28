Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Hamptonville man arrested after opening fire on teenage pranksters
A Hamptonville man is free on bond after being charged with opening fire on three teenagers after they attempted to prank a friend who lives next to the suspect. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, in a news release.
WXII 12
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
WBTV
Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County, suspect killed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Sunday morning, officials said. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road. Once at the scene,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspects face safecracking, larceny charges in connection with residential break-in
Two suspects face felony charges in connection with a residential break-in in the Troutman area following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, in a news release.
860wacb.com
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting, armed robbery; teenage victim expected to recover
Mooresville police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third following a shooting Thursday night in the 700 block of Cascade Street. Officers were dispatched to the area of Cascade Gardens Apartments about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that shots had been fired, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Detained
29-year old Jessey Glenn Icenhour of Taylorsville was placed in custody on Friday for probation violation. He was detained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,500. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
wfmynews2.com
Man faces multiple charges for vandalizing property in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges for vandalism in Randolph County, according to deputies. They responded to a vandalism of property call for service on Finch Farm Road on Christmas day. Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, noticed the damage and...
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Meth, Adderall found during search of ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Iredell County, deputies say
HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged last week after drugs were found during a search of a “suspicious vehicle” in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was working the Harmony area around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, […]
Vehicle crash closes road in Cabarrus County, sheriff office says
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A road will remain closed until the new year in Cabarrus County due to a car accident that happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Odell School Road between Jim Johnson Road and Barnett Road will be closed in both directions because the car accident is causing issues with power lines.
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
yadkinripple.com
Christmas day crash leads to drug charge
A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning. A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.
qcnews.com
Numerous guns, ammunition seized from convicted felon in Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized numerous firearms after searching the home of a convicted felon in Catawba County Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies obtained information on Dec. 27 that David Christopher Ballard, 38, was in possession of guns. Ballard...
qcnews.com
Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
wfmynews2.com
Hit man convicted for role in Guilford Co. murder-for-hire plot out on parole
Court records say Leroy Wentzel was hired by his wife’s sister to kill her husband in 1991. Wentzel was sentenced to life in prison on a second-degree murder charge.
