voiceofalexandria.com
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five) (two, three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $26,000. Pick 3. 9-5-1 (nine, five, one) Powerball. 18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3. (eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
"Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says another round of impactful winter weather is appearing more likely for Monday-Tuesday here in Minnesota. The track of the storm remains uncertain, along with where the greatest winter weather impacts may be felt. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain all are possible depending on the storm track. Officials say this system looks quite significant with a lot of moisture present in model runs. Compared to a day ago there has been some increased agreement with the track.
