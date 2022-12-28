Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Believes His Long-Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Because Of Who He Is
Ric Flair has shot down the idea of meeting a long-lost brother that supposedly wants to meet the Nature Boy. When you’re a 16-time time former World Champion like Ric Flair in pro wrestling (more titles than that if you ask him), a lot of people want to meet you. That includes somebody that is a blood relative that you’ve never met.
“Ugly, Racist, Bully Bastard” – Jake Roberts Slams Legendary Wrestling Promoter
Jake Roberts has some not-so-kind things to say about legendary wrestling promoter Bill Watts. During his Hall of Fame wrestling career, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was most known for his run in WWE, but he also spent time working in other places like WCW and also Mid-South Wrestling as well.
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
“Jack Perry Was Not Happy” – Dax Harwood Recalls How People Felt When FTR Made AEW Debut
Dax Harwood has revealed that some people in AEW were not that happy when FTR joined the company, including “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. When the FTR tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler debuted in AEW on May 27, 2020, they came in with a reputation as a great tag team that was all about the tradition tag team pro wrestling. That meant using the tag team rope, making legal tags and cutting way back on illegal tag team offense that is present in today’s pro wrestling business.
Big E On Being Proud Of Black Athletes Succeeding In WWE
Big E is proud of all the black athletes having success in WWE these days while specifically praising Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and others. As a former WWE Champion that also had many reigns as a Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion and accomplished a lot more than that, WWE veteran Big E is proud of his fellow black athletes that are thriving in WWE.
Don West Has Passed Away At Age 59
Don West has passed away at the age of 59 years old, as announced by his TNA Wrestling broadcast partner, Mike Tenay. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Year 2022: Vince McMahon Retires From WWE, Steve Austin Returns, AEW Backstage Brawl, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you lose track of all the crazy wrestling news sometime last March? Perhaps you spent 2022 spending your hush money and missed wrestling. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of The Top Ten Wrestling Stories of the Year!. Before I begin the...
Reason Why Jim Ross Missed Recent AEW Rampage Taping
Jim Ross missed the latest AEW Rampage taping and there is no cause for concern because there was a very good reason for his absence. The good news is it’s not a health issue that caused JR to miss Rampage. Wrestling fans know that over the last two years, JR dealt with a form of skin cancer that has left a wound that has to heal, which he has talked about on his podcast in the past.
AAA Only Plan To Put Titles On One AEW Wrestler In The Future
AAA are reportedly reluctant to put gold on AEW stars in the future – except for one specific person. Heading towards the end of 2022, AAA had gold on plenty of wrestlers who are under contract to All Elite Wrestling. This included FTR holding their Tag Team Titles, whilst ‘Spanish God’ Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo held the mixed tag counterparts.
Notes On What Happened After WWE SmackDown Cameras Turned Off
It’s now been revealed what happens after the cameras stopped filming for Friday Night SmackDown, where John Cena competed in his first and only match of 2022. It would have been a unique occurrence if John Cena hadn’t been involved in the final show from the blue brand of the year, it would have marked a full calendar year without competitive action – something unheard of for the former World Champion.
Petition Launched To Have WWE Hall Of Famer Enter 2023 Royal Rumble
A petition has been launched with the aim of getting a 75-year-old WWE Hall Of Famer as an entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble!. Having one of the most memorable moments in any Rumble, the clip of Bushwhacker Luke’s four-second entry in the 1991 Royal Rumble is shown in plenty of highlights packages every year. It may no longer be the shortest entry in history, however the way he carried on Bushwhacking all the way backstage afterwards is unparalleled.
Possible AEW In-Ring Return Date For Adam Page Revealed
After a few weeks of teasing, it would seem that we have a likely date for Adam Page’s return to action, as well as an opponent. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been keen to get his hands on Jon Moxley since the pair’s AEW World Championship match on the 18th October 2022 edition of Dynamite. The match was cut short when Page picked up a serious injury, and the decision was made by the referee and medics to stop the contest.
Former WWE Writer Names Brawl For All As Wrestling’s Worst-Ever Moment
The Brawl For All tournament that WWE did in 1998 is apparently the worst ever moment in pro wrestling, according to a former WWE writer. From June 29, 1998, to August 24, 1998, WWE decided to run the Brawl For All boxing tournament on Monday Night Raw. It was a boxing tournament featuring WWE superstars including Hall of Famers like John Bradshaw Layfield and The Godfather.
First Contest For AEW Battle Of The Belts Confirmed
With AEW Battle Of The Belts just around the corner, the first title match has now been signed for the event. Battle Of The Belts has been a quarterly tradition in AEW since the start of 2022, and the fifth instalment of the showpiece event is confirmed to take place on Friday, 6th January directly after a special live edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air.
Don West Tributes Feature On WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage
As tributes continue to pour in for Don West, both WWE and AEW made reference to his passing on last night’s programming. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
WWE Smackdown Preview For December 30th
The final episode of WWE Smackdown in 2022 features a huge tag team match, a title match and a grudge match as well. There’s a huge tag team match set to take place tonight on a live edition of Smackdown from Tampa, Florida. It was set up two weeks ago on December 16th when the 16-time WWE World Champion and one of the biggest superstars in WWE history, John Cena, appeared via video screen. Cena interrupted a promo featuring The Bloodline to inform them that Cena will team with Kevin Owens against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn in a huge tag team main event.
Chris Jericho Among Top Guys In AEW That Don’t Want CM Punk Back
Chris Jericho is among the big names in AEW that absolutely don’t want CM Punk to return to the company, according to a new report. The name CM Punk has been in the wrestling news a lot this week thanks to FTR’s Dax Harwood doing a podcast where the subject of the first episode is CM Punk. They talked about Punk getting into a fight with The Elite after All Out with Harwood revealing that Punk confided in him about what happened.
Update On AJ Styles’ Injury Status
A new update has shed light on WWE’s actions since AJ Styles picked up an injury during a house show earlier this week. There was a WWE live event on December 29th in Hershey, Pennsylvania with Styles, Gallows & Anderson teaming up against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) in the second match on the show.
Road Dogg Praises The Bloodline As “Best Thing In Wrestling Right Now”
Road Dogg is one of many people hailing the Bloodline for their work these past few years. Although Roman Reigns and the Usos teamed together in the past, they didn’t come together as ‘The Bloodline’ stable/faction until Reigns’ 2020 return. Since then, the trio have become arguably the best faction in decades. Reigns, as a singles competitor and the Usos as a tag team have shattered one record after another and solidified themselves as future Hall of Famers for their successes.
5-Star Match Reviews: Jordan Devlin vs. David Starr – OTT 5th Anniversary Show (2019)
For anyone that might not be aware, there is a huge wrestling scene in the United Kingdom. It doesn’t get the same attention as wrestling’s other Meccas (the US + Canada, Mexico, and Japan), but to dismiss British and European wrestling would be to ignore some truly top tier wrestlers and their matches.
