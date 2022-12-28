Read full article on original website
Sherra Jones
3d ago
“ENOUGH AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR UM STUDENTS??????!!!!!” Are you freaking kidding me????? What about the people who actually LIVE in Oxford?! There hasn’t been affordable housing for Oxford residents since the mid to late 90’s. This is utterly ridiculous that housing prices start at $900/month for a marginally decent place. And forget about living alone. Without a roommate it is utterly impossible to find a nice place. But at grownups, who wants a roommate?????
Chemistry doctoral graduate from Grenada named finalist for prestigious award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
hottytoddy.com
Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway
Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
desotocountynews.com
Dispensaries opening date still not set
State determines when dispensaries can open, advocates hope for January start. Patients who will be using medical cannabis for treatment of their special illnesses quickly discover that the state is using every safeguard possible to ensure their safety and the safety of the product they use. Regulatory controls are also in place to ensure that medical cannabis is not misused or obtained by those who are not supposed to receive it.
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
localmemphis.com
First woman-owned dispensary in Mississippi opens in Hernando
Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando opened Thursday, Dec. 29. ABC24 talked to the owners about what it means to them and the community.
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Exemption filing period starts Tuesday
Homestead Exemption Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, located at 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, in Hernando.. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there is...
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
Relationships, neighbors helped pull tight end Wyatt Smalley to Ole Miss
Milton (Ga.) High School tight end/defensive end Wyatt Smalley has committed to Ole Miss as a preferred walk-on. He was offered that opportunity by the Rebels back in Septemeber. Now, about two months later, Smalley is sure where he wants to play his college football. Smalley made just once catch...
wtva.com
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
Officials continue search for endangered/missing Mississippi children
Officials continue to look for three children after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child alert Thursday. Officials are looking for Hazelie G. Payne, 7, Eden A. Payne,1, and Willow B. Payne,1, all from the town of Belden in Pontotoc County. MBI released photos and descriptions of the...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
