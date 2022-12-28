Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
fox35orlando.com
These are the best cities and places to live in Florida, according to Forbes
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home – miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But, where to live – a small town or big city? Inland or along the...
fox35orlando.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions: What are the odds of winning the estimated $640M jackpot prize?
We are hours away from another Mega Millions drawing this week as many hope to win the jackpot prize. Whether you bought one ticket, or one hundred, may the odds be forever in your favor. But what are the odds that you will win the jackpot prize?. On Tuesday, a...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
fox35orlando.com
3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions jackpot: 12 winning lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more sold in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, which means we all still have a chance at the next one. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday night – the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 – and the jackpot will be worth an estimated $785 million.
fox35orlando.com
New Year's Eve fireworks laws: When you can buy in Florida, and which ones are legal and not legal?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As we gather to ring in a new year, many will celebrate with sparklers, fountains, and fireworks. But, did you know you can only light fireworks legally three times per year in Florida?. Here are some of the rules when it comes to fireworks in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost.
fox35orlando.com
3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion
A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
2 hurt in Friday morning shooting in Kissimmee, Osceola County deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting early Friday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Two people were found with gunshot wounds near Seabreeze Circle and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, OCSO said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
fox35orlando.com
Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
fox35orlando.com
Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies
DELTONA, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting...
fox35orlando.com
24-year-old man killed in Deltona crash on New Year's Eve: deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Deltona Saturday night after he turned into the path of an oncoming car, the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Brandon Michael Morales was driving a Kia wagon southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he tried to make a left turn onto Fort Smith Boulevard and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the area, according to deputies.
Comments / 0