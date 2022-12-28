ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion

A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 hurt in Friday morning shooting in Kissimmee, Osceola County deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting early Friday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Two people were found with gunshot wounds near Seabreeze Circle and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, OCSO said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

24-year-old man killed in Deltona crash on New Year's Eve: deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Deltona Saturday night after he turned into the path of an oncoming car, the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Brandon Michael Morales was driving a Kia wagon southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he tried to make a left turn onto Fort Smith Boulevard and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the area, according to deputies.
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy