MorningStar Senior Living in Fort Collins to Include a Commercial Kitchen
The five-story, mixed-use development in Old Town is expected to open in early 2024.
Festival of Lights Celebration Brightens Downtown Loveland
Loveland’s beloved and breathtaking Winter Wonderlights extravaganza is expanding. A new downtown extension of the original (based at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra) opened to the public on Friday, November 18, enhancing the annual Festival of Lights. Winter Wonderlights Downtown will feature many of the highlights you’ll find at Chapungu, plus some additions.
Another Fun Reason to Visit: Estes Park Now Has a ‘Bigfoot-Themed’ Donut Shop
Many people have a fun fascination with the legend of Bigfoot; lots of people love donuts. Why hasn't this happened, before?. This sounds like a perfect fit for Estes Park, Colorado; with all of the town's unique shopping and dining spots, a donut shop like this should do well. The shop will have more than just donuts and coffee, as well.
Horse falls through ice in Bellvue, triggering multi-hour rescue
A horse needed rescuing on Monday after falling into an ice-covered pond in northern Colorado.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Berthoud’s favorite A&W restaurant is looking for new owners
Root beer float entrepreneurs wanted! The iconic A&W restaurant at 802 Mountain Avenue is looking for new owners. Since 1971 the Hamann family has owned and operated the ‘All-American Food’ establishment in Berthoud. “We got people that come in from all over because they’ve been here — Carter Lake traffic in the summertime,” said Randy Hamann. Since 1995, Hamann and his wife have run the classic drive-in staple while raising their family.
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer
Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High City
Photo by(Elisha Terada/Unsplash) It's almost New Year's Eve, and so I've rounded up some content from NewsBreak's contributors that could help you with your New Year's plans. Some people like to schedule their plans far in advance, but some will wait until the last minute and if you're one of those people, this post is probably for you. But hopefully no matter what your plans are, you can find some helpful tips or general enjoyment from these stories by local writers in the Denver area.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
Rent reminder sent to residents displaced by major leak
A family that was displaced after a massive pipe leak at a Greeley apartment building said they're getting reminders to pay their rent in January, despite the fact they aren't living there anymore.
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
9News
Snowy winter hitting drought stricken west
DENVER — Perhaps the most important snow story of the season has been unfolding in the Western mountains. After two consecutive winters with extremely dry conditions, the Colorado River basin has come to life with snow. Nearly 2 feet of snow has fallen in Denver since the beginning of...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins
Coloradans love their canine companions and the Centennial state was recently named as being one of the best places for dog owners too. Many restaurants around the state allow dogs to join their humans during an outing. In Fort Collins alone, tons of different breweries and restaurants welcome furry friends...
