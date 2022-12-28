Though the trenches are not usually a strength, Robinson and Pegues deserve shoutouts for playing especially well not only today, but all season. Robinson has been a consistent EDGE presence all season, and was especially noticeable against Texas Tech as he recorded a couple of sacks and a pair of huge forced fumbles. Robinson has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, and will declare for the draft in the near future.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO