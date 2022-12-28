Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Related
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023
Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Developer to keep Tuscan Village apartment complex in Lakeway age-restricted
Phase 1 on the Square at Lohmans broke ground Nov. 9, and the area will be developed enough to start construction on buildings about one year from now. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) A multifamily apartment complex that will eventually be part of the Square at Lohmans, also called Tuscan Village...
A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
Bee Cave's Restore Hyper Wellness under new ownership
David and Arden Wimberly, owners of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St. Ste.130 in Bee Cave. The couple took over the business on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Arden Wimberly) David and Arden Wimberly took ownership of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St., Ste.130, Bee Cave on Oct. 1. The...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new mixed-use retail center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ABC Supply Co. Inc. to offer roofing, decking products in Northwest Austin
The 26,000-square-foot facility carries siding, windows, doors, decking and rain gutters as well. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) ABC Supply Co. Inc., a roofing supply company also carrying siding, windows and doors, will open their fourth location at 2306 Howard Lane, Ste. A, Austin. The 26,000-square-foot facility carries decking and rain gutters...
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
Why right now is not a good time for many home sellers in Austin
There's a window of opportunity for homebuyers right now, according an expert, and it means many home sellers are at a major disadvantage.
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels
The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor expands further north with new San Marcos location
Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor opened Dec. 1 at 350 N. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor opened Dec. 1 at 350 N. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. There are five other Skip's locations with this being the farthest north. The...
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
Austin Chronicle
Nonprofits Step Up to Bring Unhoused to Warm Shelter
As midnight approached on Friday, Dec. 23, and temperatures in Austin dipped below 15 degrees with wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour, Ayanna Ransom knew there were people left out in the cold. She just had to go find them. For the next two hours, that's exactly what she,...
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Georgetown
The taproom crew at Rentsch Brewery includes, from left, Julian Newman, General Manager Matt Davis and Assistant Manager Will Hickman. (Community Impact staff) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Georgetown area throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year. January:...
fox7austin.com
Foundation Communities asking for help due to increased demand for rental assistance
AUSTIN, Texas - Foundation Communities has burned through money earmarked to help residents with rent and is asking for help because of an increase in demand for rental assistance. Inflation means more people are having to ask for help with rent this year and the affordable housing nonprofit is now...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1