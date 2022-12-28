ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023

Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new mixed-use retail center

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels

The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
LEANDER, TX
Austin Chronicle

Nonprofits Step Up to Bring Unhoused to Warm Shelter

As midnight approached on Friday, Dec. 23, and temperatures in Austin dipped below 15 degrees with wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour, Ayanna Ransom knew there were people left out in the cold. She just had to go find them. For the next two hours, that's exactly what she,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety

AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 11 business features from Georgetown

The taproom crew at Rentsch Brewery includes, from left, Julian Newman, General Manager Matt Davis and Assistant Manager Will Hickman. (Community Impact staff) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Georgetown area throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year. January:...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin, TX


