Fortuna, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: California's Third Shakiest Earthquake?

Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE:12:38 p.m.: Most Major Highways Reopening] Multiple Major Highways Closed Including 1, 36, 299

The Eel River at Ferndale [Video by Mike Grimaldo]. Although the storm that has slammed northern California has quieted (only predicted to be a 20% chance of rain for most areas today and sunny tomorrow), both small and large roadways are seriously impacted across the area. Please check Caltrans QuickMap and consider whether it is a good idea to travel at this time.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info

Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

A One-Stop-Shop For Earthquake Assistance Will be Set Up at Monument Middle School Tomorrow and Saturday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. In partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services will open a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to aid community members impacted by the earthquake in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Residents in Humboldt County got another shaking late Saturday morning when a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS website said the quake struck at 11:33 a.m. and was centered just under five miles east of Hydesville. The epicenter of the temblor was east of Rio Dell and Fortuna, two of the towns that sustained the most significant damage in last Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two dead and injured at least 17 people.There were no reports of significant damage from Saturday morning's earthquake, but a total of 365 people in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching

Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.
HYDESVILLE, CA
North Coast Journal

Rivers Flush with Water, Soon to be Steelhead

The transition to steelhead season is taking a bit longer than anticipated. So far, though it's still early, steelhead fishing has been slow on popular rivers like the Smith, Mad and Eel. But that should change soon. Following a good amount of rain overnight Monday, the rivers Tuesday finally got the flushing they needed. Once the rivers drop down to fishable heights and color, we should see the first big wave of winter steelhead. The Smith will be the first to round into shape, but that may be a few days away. It's predicted to be in the 12- to 14-foot range through the weekend, but should be in great shape by the start of next week. The Chetco could be high and off color all next week if the rain continues as predicted. The rest of the coastal rivers, well, it's going to be a while.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall

Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast

The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS. “At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic

Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

