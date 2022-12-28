Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball unable to finish improbable comeback against Utah
The Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) escaped Maples Pavilion with a 71 -66 victory against the Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) on New Year’s Eve. This is the second time Stanford has started 0-4 in conference play during head coach Jerod Haase’s tenure on the Farm. A poor...
Stanford Daily
Men’s Basketball remains winless in Pac-12 play, loses to Colorado
Eight days after becoming the winningest coach in Colorado history, Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) edged out a road win down the stretch against the Stanford Cardinal (5-8, 0-3 Pac-12). The Cardinal remain winless in Pac-12 play, and the team’s postseason prospects look grimmer and grimmer by the day.
Stanford Daily
Men’s volleyball earns exhibition win over British Columbia
Stanford men’s volleyball (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) took on British Columbia last night in a preseason exhibition match, registering a 3-0 win. The first set proved to be close, although senior outside Will Rottman, senior middle Nathaniel Gates and freshman opposite Theo Snoey had some strong attacks. While the Cardinal maintained the lead for most of the first set, the Thunderbirds were able to tie the game at 17-17 and eventually take the lead at 18-17. However, a surprise setter dump and two aces by senior Nathan Lietzke allowed Stanford to take the lead. Gates brought the Cardinal to game point with an effective tip, and senior outside Kevin Lamp executed a kill to achieve a 25-21 set win for Stanford.
footballscoop.com
Stanford reportedly targeting former Pac-12 coordinator spot on staff
Stanford is reportedly targeting former Washington defensive coordinator Bob Gregory for a spot on Troy Taylor's staff. Matt Zenitz shared the news in a tweet this afternoon. Gregory spent this past season as a defensive analyst on the Oregon staff. Gregory would bring a ton of experience from out west,...
Cal Football: Kai Millner Still Isn't Sure Where the Transfer Portal Will Lead Him
Kai Millner, who entered the transfer portal late last week, still isn’t sure where he will land to continue his college football career. "I haven’t really made a full decision yet where I’m going to be headed. I’m just weighing my options,” the former Cal backup quarterback said in a phone interview on Thursday his family’s home in Arizona. “Obviously, I’m trying not to drag it out too long. I want to find a place and get there.”
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?
The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
Flying Magazine
Museum Spotlight: Moffett Field, California
The Moffett Field Historical Society Museum's Lockheed U2C on display. [Credit: Moffett Field Historical Society Museum]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the country. Since December is the birthday month of powered flight, FLYING magazine reached out to museums across the country to find out which aircraft are the personal favorites of the museum staff as well as the museum visitors.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
sfstandard.com
Another Blow for Downtown SF as Major Tech Conference Moves Away
As tourism and business travel to San Francisco continues on the long road to normalcy, a new speed bump has arisen as VMware canceled its contract with the Moscone Center for its 2023 conference. The Palo Alto-based cloud computing company has made the decision to pull the VMware Explore conference...
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
KTVU FOX 2
Election error in Alameda County names new winner in District 4 race
OAKLAND, Calif. - A stunning twist in the Oakland School Board race. Mike Hutchinson – who thought he lost his race in District 4 - actually won. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters revealed an error in the tabulation process that would have moved Hutchinson from third place to first.
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
oaklandside.org
Alameda County Registrar miscounted Oakland ballots for 2022 election
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters used an incorrect method to count ballots for Oakland and other cities using ranked-choice voting, resulting in inaccurate totals for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. The mistake was serious enough that it may have caused the registrar to certify the wrong winner in the...
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay reservoir in jeopardy of flooding
The Uvas Reservoir in the South Bay could overspill tonight, officials warn. Santa Clara Valley Water urges people to avoid the reservoir, especially along a section of Highway 101 in Gilroy. That stretch of the highway has flooded in years past when the reservoir overflowed, officials said. The levels of...
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
