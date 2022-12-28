ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Take a Time-Out

Those of us with children in our lives are familiar with the phrase, “You need a time-out.” Though the technique is used primarily to give children a cooling off period following a rambunctious outburst or temper tantrum, a time-out is equally valuable to adults when the pressures of life feel excessive. Seems like the holidays which bring joy also bring stress.
EASTON, CT

