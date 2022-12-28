ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton

Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
The Valley Citizen

Overdoses at the Recovery Center? Yes

On December 8, we asked Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes whether rumors about fentanyl overdoses at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) were true. SRC is the county facility for treatment of drug addiction and mental illness. We also asked how many residents had been evicted from Stanislaus County’s low barrier...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto braces for incoming storm, potential flood

MODESTO — The Central Valley is bracing for an incoming storm, including in Modesto where the city is preparing for a potential flood.But why is the Central Valley vulnerable to flooding and what's being done to prevent it?Paul Quillin and Noah Postley work for the downtown partnership. They're responsible for Modesto holiday decorations and keeping downtown clean, but flood prevention is priority number one."We clear out the drains. We try to keep all the gutters clear of leaves," Quillin said.It's a job more important than ever with rain on its way to the Central Valley, an area vulnerable to flooding."A...
MODESTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill

Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Police: Several roads in city closed due to flooding

The Folsom Police Department is advising for travelers to avoid several locations in the city due to flooding. Flooding situations near the following locations has caused road closures:. Folsom Boulevard, between Parkshore Drive and Blue Ravine Road. Green Valley Road at Sophia Parkway. E. Bidwell Street at Alder Creek ParkwaySibley...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration canceled

SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove weekly crime update December 17-24, 2022

This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 17-24, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy