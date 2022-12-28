SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.

