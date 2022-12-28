Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
CBS News
Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton
Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
KCRA.com
Flash Flood Warning for part of Wilton; residents told to seek higher ground with levee at risk of failure
WILTON, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a flash flood warning late Saturday for residents in a part of Wilton to seek higher ground due to the imminent risk of levee failure. The warning, which was issued after 11 p.m., is for residents along the Cosumnes...
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
Overdoses at the Recovery Center? Yes
On December 8, we asked Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes whether rumors about fentanyl overdoses at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) were true. SRC is the county facility for treatment of drug addiction and mental illness. We also asked how many residents had been evicted from Stanislaus County’s low barrier...
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
City of Modesto braces for incoming storm, potential flood
MODESTO — The Central Valley is bracing for an incoming storm, including in Modesto where the city is preparing for a potential flood.But why is the Central Valley vulnerable to flooding and what's being done to prevent it?Paul Quillin and Noah Postley work for the downtown partnership. They're responsible for Modesto holiday decorations and keeping downtown clean, but flood prevention is priority number one."We clear out the drains. We try to keep all the gutters clear of leaves," Quillin said.It's a job more important than ever with rain on its way to the Central Valley, an area vulnerable to flooding."A...
Mountain Democrat
Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill
Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Parks along American River, Dry Creek parkways to be temporarily closed, county says
(KTXL) — Parks along the American River and Dry Creek parkways will be closed Friday as flooding is expected, Sacramento County said. Discovery Park, Howe Avenue Access and Watt Avenue Access along the American River Parkway will be closed. Dry Creek Ranch House Access, Dry Creek Parking Lot and Cherry Island Sports Park along the […]
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police: Several roads in city closed due to flooding
The Folsom Police Department is advising for travelers to avoid several locations in the city due to flooding. Flooding situations near the following locations has caused road closures:. Folsom Boulevard, between Parkshore Drive and Blue Ravine Road. Green Valley Road at Sophia Parkway. E. Bidwell Street at Alder Creek ParkwaySibley...
tmpresale.com
Stockton Music Jam 2023 in Stockton, CA May 6th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The newest Stockton Music Jam 2023 presale password is now available to our members. During this pre-sale anyone with the password will have a fantastic opportunity to get great seats earlier than their public sale. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Some street flooding reported; rain expected through New Year's Eve
Rain moving through Northern California Friday and Saturday is leading to some flood concerns in the Foothills and some smaller creeks and streams in the Valley. Some street flooding has already been reported in flood-prone areas. Due to the possibility of creek and street flooding for the first half of...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration canceled
SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update December 17-24, 2022
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 17-24, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
