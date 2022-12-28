Read full article on original website
Fireside Series sparks curiousity at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center kicks off their decades-long tradition of Friday night Fireside Lectures on Jan. 6, 2023, with a presentation by entomologist Dr. Elizabeth Graham on the recent defoliation event of forests in Alaska. The annual Fireside Lectures are a free, twelve-week series of...
New Juneau landfill hours and rates effective February 1
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Landfill hours and rates will change at WM’s Capitol Recycling and Disposal effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. The days and hours for the CBJ RecycleWorks and household hazardous waste collection remain unaffected by this change. WM District Manager Mike Mahaffey said the landfill changes are necessary...
Juneau police outlines new years enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 is coming to a close, and the Juneau Police Department reminds everyone to have a safe and happy New Year. The Juneau Police Department will have additional staff on duty to handle calls for service and DWI enforcement over New Year's Eve. The department said...
