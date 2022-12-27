Read full article on original website
Recent arrest warrant considered "low priority" on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of abducting five-month-old twins in Columbus and sparking a statewide Amber Alert heads back to an Indianapolis courtroom Thursday. Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indiana last week after police say she kidnapped Kason and Kyair Thomas while stealing their mother's car. Those...
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
Logan AC/Heat Services: The Change from R-410A to R454B
Amanda Kinsella discusses changes happening in the HVAC industry that can impact customers. For more information visit logan-inc.com.
OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
