Franklin County, OH

Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
