Just last year, Brian Kelly was hired as LSU coach and watched as a depleted Tigers team, led by offensive line coach Brad Davis, lost to Kansas in the Texas Bowl. Kelly’s view of the Tigers’ bowl game will be much different this season, as he has led LSU to a nine-win season in his first year, but on the opposite side, incoming Purdue coach Ryan Walters finds himself in a similar situation. He will watch as the Boilermakers, depleted by opt-outs and turnover, face the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. After Jeff Brohm left to become Louisville’s coach, Brian Brohm, Jeff’s younger brother and Purdue’s offensive coordinator, will lead the Boilermakers in their first Citrus Bowl appearance before he joins his brother’s coaching staff.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO