Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
wyso.org
Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year
As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
Police ask for help finding suspects accused of damaging Fort St. Clair light display
EATON — The Eaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of damaging a local light display. Police said around 9 p.m. Friday a black or dark-colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays as well as donation bins and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair.
2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
Police: Suspect killed in Sidney officer-involved shooting believed to target grocery store employee
SIDNEY — Sidney Police are releasing new details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week at a local grocery store. Todd Jordan, 54, of Sidney, was shot and killed by police on Dec. 21 after an incident at the Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The Sidney 911...
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeking person involved in multiple reports of fuel theft
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple reports of fuel being stolen from bulk fuel tanks throughout the past couple of weeks, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office social media pages. Sheriff Frye asks residents to check your tanks regularly and if you have had fuel...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff taskforce units recovered $11M worth of drugs in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Local law enforcement agencies continue to combat the opioid epidemic as 2022 ends. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office task force units removed nearly $11M of drugs off the streets this year. The Sheriff Office explained this couldn’t been possible without the help of community and nonprofit...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
Customer shot through Wendy’s drive-thru window after being denied service
DAYTON — When a customer at Wendy’s was refused service, they shot through the drive thru window. According to initial scanner traffic, Saturday night around 7:20 p.m., a customer shot one round through the drive thru window at the Wendy’s located on North Main Street in Dayton after being denied service.
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
hometownstations.com
A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
dayton247now.com
Police investigating vandalism at Christmas lights display at Fort St. Clair
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eaton Police Department is asking for help in identifying individuals involved in the vandalism at Whispering Christmas Lights at Fort St. Clair. Police say at about 9 p.m. Friday, a black or dark colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays, vandalizing donation bins, and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair, according to department's social media page.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged in murder of Richmond police officer plans to represent himself in court
On the same day, his previously assigned attorney, Robert W. Gevers II, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
