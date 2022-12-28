ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

13abc.com

Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery

ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year

As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
LIMA, OH
dayton247now.com

Police investigating vandalism at Christmas lights display at Fort St. Clair

EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eaton Police Department is asking for help in identifying individuals involved in the vandalism at Whispering Christmas Lights at Fort St. Clair. Police say at about 9 p.m. Friday, a black or dark colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays, vandalizing donation bins, and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair, according to department's social media page.
EATON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
DAYTON, OH

