ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

New Year's Eve noise demo held in front of Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A noise demonstration was held Saturday in front of the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton. New Years Eve is considered the loudest day worldwide with celebrations to ring in the New Year. Miami Valley Abolitionists gathered instruments, pots, and anything they could find to make noise.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 people hospitalized after being shot at home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside a home Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of two people receiving gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Division Sergeant said.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

New Year's baby born at Kettering Health main campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first baby of the New Year in the Dayton region is being welcomed by their parents. A baby girl was born at Kettering Health main campus at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson. The hospital spokesperson says Anaya Meet Soni weighed seven pounds,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police warn against celebrating the New Year with gunfire

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - As the New Year approaches, the Dayton Police Department (DPD) want to remind the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of community members shooting off firearms as a way to celebrate the New Year. Shooting calls reported...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New Year's Eve celebrations happening throughout the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- People in the Miami Valley will be ringing in 2023 by attending several celebrations held on New Year's Eve. The Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton will host its fifth annual New Year’s Eve ball drop featuring Dayton’s Silent Disco. This year they are...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Operation Santa's Sleigh is full of Hometown Heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, at least 200 first responders turned on their red and blue lights and brought smiles to countless children and military veterans. As Adam Aaro explains, that's why all those participating in 'Operation Santa's Sleigh' are Hometown Heroes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Catholic community reflects on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKEF) -- Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on Saturday released the following statement upon the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “Please join me in praying for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was a vicar of Peter and faithful shepherd of...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy