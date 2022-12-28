Read full article on original website
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
Susan A. Newman
Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Paula Searfoss — UPDATED
Paula K. Searfoss, 74, longtime resident of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the loving care of her family at home in Syracuse. Born Nov. 16, 1948, in Goshen, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Schrock) Kerlin. She was a 1967 graduate of Syracuse High School, going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Ball State University.
Fred G. Napier
Fred G. Napier, 83, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1939. Fred married Billie Lou Branson on July 5, 1966; she preceded him in death. He is survived by five children, Charles (Kim) Napier, Fort Wayne, Harold (Krystal)...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED
Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Roy E. Briney — UPDATED
Roy E. Briney, 68, Kewanna, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kewanna. He was born Feb. 21, 1954. Surviving are his brothers, John (Jackie) Briney, Kewanna, Jim (Kathy) Briney, Rochester and Dave (Celinda) Briney, Winamac; twin sister, Ruth Ann (Jack) Nicholson, Martinsville; and sister-in-law, Karen Briney, Warsaw.
Julia A. McQueen
Julia A. McQueen, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born March 2, 1954. On May 19, 1973, she married Ronald McQueen. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ron McQueen; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie (Jeremy) Meyer; two granddaughters; and brother, James Chapman.
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
