In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $18.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 25.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.71% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

12 HOURS AGO