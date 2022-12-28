Read full article on original website
garrettcounty.org
Landfill and Waste Collection Sites: New Year's Holiday Hours
The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling has announced the New Year's holiday schedule for the landfill and six waste collection sites:https://www.garrettcounty.org/solid-waste-recycling/christmas-tree-recycling. Landfill:. 3118 Oakland Sang Run Road, Oakland, MD 21550. New Year’s Holiday:. CLOSED on Monday, January 2, 2023. Collection Sites:. (Addresses Listed Below) New Year’s...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-70 In Washington County (DEVELOPING)
All hands were on deck on Thursday afternoon when there was a reported tractor-trailer crash on I-70 in Maryland that knocked one of the trucks off the road. First responders were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 to a stretch of I-70 in Washington County, when there was a reported crash near the northbound lanes of I-81 in the town of Halfway.
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
YAHOO!
Baltimore man arrested in Interstate 68 stop
Dec. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest stemming from a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 at the 50-mile marker made by an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy. Police arrested Gregory Augusta James III, 32, of Baltimore, during the 2:38 p.m. stop Tuesday...
WDTV
Martinsburg VAMC holds wedding ceremony for daughter of paralyzed veteran
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Martinsburg VA Medical Center went above and beyond for an Army veteran who is paralyzed. The medical center held a wedding ceremony for U.S. Army Veteran James “Jim” Davis’s daughter. Davis suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and under full VA...
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Cumberland man arrested in alleged home invasion
Dec. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday following his arrest Thursday morning for an alleged home invasion of a Davidson Street residence. Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 25, was charged with home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the 8 a.m. incident in the 200 block.
Medical experts debunk the myth behind fentanyl contact
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the past two weeks, a video of what appears to be a police officer suffering from an overdose after being exposed to fentanyl has gone viral. It also has many people concerned over whether it’s possible to be affected if you are near or simply touch the […]
