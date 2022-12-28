Guns temporarily banned from Brazil's capital ahead of Lula da Silva's inauguration

Read full article on original website
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY — Pallbearers have carried Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's cypress coffin out of St. Peter's Basilica and rested it before the altar in the piazza outside as red-robed cardinals looked on. Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as Benedict's coffin was carried out ahead of the rare requiem...
Opinion: Don't expect Biden to confront Netanyahu anytime soon
Barely a week into the most extreme government in Israel's history, its controversial national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, is already demonstrating its right-wing religious and nationalist credentials. On Tuesday, Ben Gvir visited the Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount by Jews and the Haram al-Sharif by Muslims --...
