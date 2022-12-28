ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

myveronanj.com

Leroy “Roy” Caskey, 86

Mr. Leroy Caskey, 86, died peacefully on December 29, 2022 at his home in Verona. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home (370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona) will be on Monday, January 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lakeside Ave., Verona on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop

Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson opens 1st playground for kids with special needs

PATERSON, N.J. -- A new park in Paterson is dedicated to the memory of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Mayor Andre Sayegh and others cut the ribbon on the Roberto Clemente Playground, the city's first inclusive playground for children with special needs, on Friday. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's death in 1972. Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rice while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua
PATERSON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
PATERSON, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
insidernj.com

Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman

Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

