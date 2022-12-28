Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
myveronanj.com
Leroy “Roy” Caskey, 86
Mr. Leroy Caskey, 86, died peacefully on December 29, 2022 at his home in Verona. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home (370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona) will be on Monday, January 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lakeside Ave., Verona on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.
Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop
Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
Paterson, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Paterson. The St. Mary's High School basketball team will have a game with Hackensack High School on January 01, 2023, 07:30:00. The Gill-St. Bernard'S School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on January 01, 2023, 09:00:00.
Paterson opens 1st playground for kids with special needs
PATERSON, N.J. -- A new park in Paterson is dedicated to the memory of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Mayor Andre Sayegh and others cut the ribbon on the Roberto Clemente Playground, the city's first inclusive playground for children with special needs, on Friday. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's death in 1972. Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rice while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers
Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson
The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift
New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
wrnjradio.com
Recovery operation underway for 2 ice fisherman believed drowned in Morris County reservoir
KINNELON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A recovery operation is underway for two ice fishermen who are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Morris County, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Sunday morning. On Dec. 31, at 1:59 p.m., family members reported to police that...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Jersey City resident picked herself up and now works wonders
Jalisa Williams still has flashbacks of when she was a 3-year-old girl walking into the York Street Project building on 89th York Street with her mother. Now, 25 years later, she walks in that same building under a different mindset. “I want to show people you could always take a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
insidernj.com
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman
Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
Hiring event at JC Library’s Earl Morgan branch this January
Those looking for a new start to the new year can head over to the Jersey City Free Public Library’s Earl A. Morgan Branch for “New Year, New Career,” a hiring event on Jan. 5 and 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Jobs include direct support professionals...
Comments / 0