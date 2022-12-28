We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One thing I’ve come to learn while living on my own is how much little details can really make or break a space. Like most people, when first moving into my apartment I focused on the the big things like finding the perfect sofa and a table that would actually fit in my tiny studio. But once I was settled in, I began to take a look around to see what little changes I could make to add a little more style to different areas of my home. Now, ever since 2020, I’ve kept a bottle of hand sanitizer in the entryway of my home, so both my guests and I could give ourselves a quick pump upon entry (it’s a pandemic habit I won’t be breaking anytime soon). However, I got so tired of seeing that ugly, clunky bottle every time I stepped into my home and knew I had to do something about it — so I picked up the JASAI Vertical Striped Green Soap Dispenser. And dear reader, I can’t tell you what a difference it’s made.

