Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
markerzone.com
SABRES PLACE SWEDISH DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to CapFriendly, the Buffalo Sabres have placed Swedish defenceman Lawrence Pilut on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Pilut, 26, has appeared in 17 games for the Sabres this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists), no penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile, in three games for Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester, he has two assists.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Excel High School player struck referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A referee was struck by a player during a high school basketball game in Cohasset Wednesday night. The player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly hit the referee during the game against Cohasset High, according to Cohasset Public School Superintendent Patrick Sullivan. The game...
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
markerzone.com
ALL 10 SKATERS SENT OFF AFTER MELEE BREAKS OUT IN 1ST PERIOD OF GAME (VIDEO)
Emotions are apparently running high as AIK and Djurgarden square off in a series to see which team will make it back to the SHL after being relegated to HockeyAllsvenskan. All 10 skaters with each team were sent to the penalty box with not even five minutes gone in the 1st period after officials lost control and pile-ups started forming on the ice. Penalties ranged from two minutes to game misconducts. You have to love the passion!
markerzone.com
SLOVAK FORWARD'S WJC DREAMS CRUSHED AFTER SUFFERING SKATE LACERATION
Tough scene, as Slovak center Samuel Honzek has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Championship. In Wednesday's game against Team USA, Honzek suffered a ~10cm laceration on his leg from a player's skate, according to Slovak journalist Patrik Mitas. Mitas reports: Samuel Honzek had a...
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SAYS INCIDENT WITH TEAMMATE IS NO ONE'S BUSINESS, DOESN'T CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS
Unless you're a teammate of J.T. Miller's, he's made it very clear he doesn't care what you think about an incident he had with one of his teammates. During a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Miller started screaming at his goaltender Collin Delia, who was taking his time getting out of the net for the extra attacker in the final minute with the Jets leading 3-2.
markerzone.com
HOCKEY PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION
One scary scene took place on Wednesday during VHL play (the KHL's 'AHL'). Rubin Tyumen defenseman Vladislav Syomin lined up Yegor Bryzgalov, who took the worst of the collision. The Dynamo St. Petersburg forward lay motionless for quite some time before receiving medical attention, as players had to get the officials' attention and stop play.
markerzone.com
FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK TO BE A HEALTHY SCRATCH THURSDAY NIGHT
The writing seemed to be on the wall Wednesday when New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant had four players practicing on the fourth line. One of them was going to be made a healthy scratch, and we now know that will be Alexis Lafreniere, the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft.
markerzone.com
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
markerzone.com
BRUINS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING 28-YEAR-OLD CANADIENS FORWARD
The Montreal Canadiens continue to fall in the NHL standings and as of December 30th, they sit 26th with a record of 15-18-3 (33 points). With the NHL trade deadline just over two months away, the Montreal Canadiens will more than likely begin to explore options with their pending unrestricted free agents. One of those UFA's that is garnering plenty of attention from around the league is Sean Monahan.
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Comments / 0