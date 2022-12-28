Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
markerzone.com
2018 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION, EIGHT-YEAR NHL VETERAN DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
2018 Stanley Cup champion and veteran of parts of eight NHL seasons, Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey in a post on Instagram on Friday. "have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I'm grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I've experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I'd see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences." Smith-Pelly said.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed
@matthunt25 #MN #wild #fyp #surprise #nhl #hockey #zuccy #hartzy #dumba ♬ original sound - Matt Hunt. The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.
markerzone.com
CRAZY CHAIN OF EVENTS RESULTS IN JOEL EDMUNDSON GAME MISCONDUCT AND REFEREE EXITING WITH INJURY
The Montreal Canadiens lost at the hands of the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Thursday night, but there was one crazy sequence where Joel Edmundson received a game misconduct, and linesman Ryan Jackson was injured during a scrum between Florida's Marc Staal and Edmundson. Jackson appeared to injure his knee and was removed from the game. The wild chain of events can be seen below.
You’re Out! MLB Umps Drop FTX Patches
Major League Baseball is the latest entity separating itself from embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The first major sports league to secure a deal with a crypto exchange will no longer have its umpires wear an FTX patch on their uniforms after securing a pact with FTX.US last year. The decision...
markerzone.com
34-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHLER LANDS AHL CONTRACT AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO
After signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rochester Americans in late-October, former NHLer Matt Bartkowski has landed an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Bartkowski, 34, became an unrestricted free agent in July after spending the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins....
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SNAPS ON HIS OWN GOALIE DURING LIVE PLAY
To say the Vancouver Canucks' season has gone awry would be a gross understatement. The Canucks had a record-setting start to the season - not in a good way - and, while they have been better as of late, are still a long shot for the playoffs. One area of...
markerzone.com
RANGERS REPORTEDLY RECEIVING CALLS ON ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE
After his recent demotion to the fourth line and being healthy scratched on Thursday night, Alexis Lafrenière has reportedly been the subject of trade interest lately. According to Ali Murji, the Rangers have received calls on Lafrenière but aren't necessarily ready to part with him right now. However,...
markerzone.com
BRUINS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING 28-YEAR-OLD CANADIENS FORWARD
The Montreal Canadiens continue to fall in the NHL standings and as of December 30th, they sit 26th with a record of 15-18-3 (33 points). With the NHL trade deadline just over two months away, the Montreal Canadiens will more than likely begin to explore options with their pending unrestricted free agents. One of those UFA's that is garnering plenty of attention from around the league is Sean Monahan.
markerzone.com
HC AMBRI-PIOTTA PREMATURELY CELEBRATES SPENGLER CUP WIN...TWICE (VIDEO)
The 2022 Spengler Cup Final was held on Saturday as Swiss-based team HC Ambri-Piotta took on Czech-based team HC Sparta Prague. The game was tied 2-2 through three periods and went to overtime. Overtime solved nothing, which meant the 2022 Spengler Cup was to be decided by a shootout. The shootout in the Spengler Cup and international hockey is a bit different than North American fans are used to with the NHL. Instead of three shooters, there are five.
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SAYS INCIDENT WITH TEAMMATE IS NO ONE'S BUSINESS, DOESN'T CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS
Unless you're a teammate of J.T. Miller's, he's made it very clear he doesn't care what you think about an incident he had with one of his teammates. During a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Miller started screaming at his goaltender Collin Delia, who was taking his time getting out of the net for the extra attacker in the final minute with the Jets leading 3-2.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS' STALOCK MAKES BRILLIANT SAVE-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. Having won just 8 games all season, Chicago was never going to be a contender or anything, but their season can only be described as a catastrophe. Whether by design or not. However, that doesn't mean there won't be...
markerzone.com
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
markerzone.com
COLTON DACH EXITS SATURDAY'S GAME IN A WORLD OF PAIN (VIDEO)
In effort to throw a hit, Team Canada forward Colton Dach - brother of Kirby Dach (MTL) - suffered an upper-body injury and exited Saturday's game against Sweden. By the looks and sound of it, whatever happened to Dach, it was excruciating, as he could be overheard on the broadcast:
markerzone.com
MICHAEL DAL COLLE PUTS PUCK IN OWN NET ON DELAYED CALL, STARTING MAJOR COMEBACK FOR OPPONENTS (VIDEO)
If you've been wondering what former 5th overall pick Michael Dal Colle has been up to lately, he's currently a member of TPS Turku of the Finnish Elite League. Dal Colle managed just 112 games in the NHL since being taken by the New York Islanders in 2014, and this may be some indication as to why.
markerzone.com
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES HIGHLIGHT-REEL GOAL VS. DETROIT (VIDEO)
When the Ottawa Senators signed Claude Giroux, pretty much everyone knew it was a match made in heaven. The Hearst, Ontario-native hasn't kept the Sens from sputtering out of the gate, but he definitely has been a bright spot. In Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup against the Detroit Red Wings,...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
markerzone.com
REPORT: OILERS STAR LEON DRAISAITL DEALING WITH AN INJURY, RECOVERY TIMELINE UNCLEAR
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl didn't play on Friday night against the Seattle Kraken and it began to fuel questions as to why he didn't dress. As of Saturday afternoon, he was listed as day-to-day, but did skate in the morning. More information regarding Draisaitl's absence was revealed on Saturday...
Comments / 0