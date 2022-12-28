Read full article on original website
Travis Allen
3d ago
The refs in that game missed a few calls but the high stick on Aston-Reese should have been discussed by the refs since their was blood pouring from his face
Reply
2
Related
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Yardbarker
‘It’s my fault’: Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau addresses JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia late vs. Winnipeg
Like many of us, Bruce Boudreau wants the debate and discussion surrounding JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia last night to end. For context, the event we’re talking about came toward the end of Thursday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. After making 35 saves on 38 shots, goaltender Collin Delia stayed on the ice as J.T. Miller skated the puck back behind his net following a failed zone exit.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
Yardbarker
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
markerzone.com
ANGELA PRICE PUTS FURTHER DAMPER ON HOPES OF CAREY PRICE PLAYING FOR MONTREAL AGAIN
While goaltender Carey Price has insisted his hope is to once again play for the Montreal Canadiens before he officially retires, a new revelation by wife Angela appears to make that more unlikely than ever. In a response to a question on her Instagram account, Angela stated the family plans to move out of Montreal completely in the near future.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Yardbarker
December a tough month for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending
The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division, but goaltending has been a struggle for the team throughout the month of December. The goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov had many detractors prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, but so far they have put up solid numbers. Murray currently sports a positive 8-3-2 record with the team, holding a 2.47 goals against average and a save percentage of .919. Samsonov, by comparison, is 11-3-0, with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 Sv%.
markerzone.com
AHLER GETS BOOTED AFTER BRUTAL HIT FROM BEHIND (VIDEO)
On Friday night, Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Fortier was kicked from their game against the Laval Rocket after a hard hit from behind. Rocket forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was securing a rimmed puck, but before he could gain control he was plastered from behind by Fortier. Harvey-Pinard did miss some...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Tage Thompson, Sabres Bring Aggressive Offense To Face Bruins
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is having a huge season so far. The Boston Bruins welcome the Sabres and Thompson to TD Garden for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Thompson enters the matinee game second in the league in goal scoring with 26 goals. For more, check out the...
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes Recent Play Doesn’t Look Like a Team in a Rebuild
Wait a minute… the Arizona Coyotes are supposed to be in a rebuild, right? I thought maybe I was mistaken. No… the Coyotes recent play is showing the NHL that they are certainly a tough team to play against. They have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and that is third best in the entire Western Conference.
markerzone.com
2018 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION, EIGHT-YEAR NHL VETERAN DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
2018 Stanley Cup champion and veteran of parts of eight NHL seasons, Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey in a post on Instagram on Friday. "have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I'm grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I've experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I'd see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences." Smith-Pelly said.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Former Duke basketball player sinks 85-foot prayer during game
Duke basketball alum Javin DeLaurier has played only a few games for Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing. But it's safe to say the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward has already made a splash with his new team. All...
NBC Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
markerzone.com
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
markerzone.com
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES HIGHLIGHT-REEL GOAL VS. DETROIT (VIDEO)
When the Ottawa Senators signed Claude Giroux, pretty much everyone knew it was a match made in heaven. The Hearst, Ontario-native hasn't kept the Sens from sputtering out of the gate, but he definitely has been a bright spot. In Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup against the Detroit Red Wings,...
Comments / 1