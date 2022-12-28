Read full article on original website
Sophie Ruth Klassen
Sophie Ruth Klassen, age 99, of Mountain Lake, MN, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home in Mountain Lake, MN. She was born January 4, 1923, in Glasgow, Montana, to John D. and Elizabeth (Wall) Olfert. When Sophie was nine, her father passed away, and her mother later married Abraham C. Wall.
Jennifer (Fossing) Davies
Jennifer (Fossing) Davies, 54-year-old resident of Windom, MN, formerly of Dresser, WI, peacefully passed away December 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10th at the American Lutheran Church in Windom, with Pastor Adam Roberts officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, January 9th at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Windom.
