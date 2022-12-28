Jennifer (Fossing) Davies, 54-year-old resident of Windom, MN, formerly of Dresser, WI, peacefully passed away December 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10th at the American Lutheran Church in Windom, with Pastor Adam Roberts officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, January 9th at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Windom.

