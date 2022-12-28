Read full article on original website
Winter Love Island unveils trailer with new host Maya Jama
Love Island has released a brand new promotional trailer starring new host Maya Jama ahead of its upcoming ninth season. Set to return to ITV2 and ITVX this January for its 2023 winter series, Love Island will welcome a new gang of islanders to South Africa. Taking over hosting duties...
Pregnant Love Island star Shaughna Phillips reveals she went to hospital after "worrying pain"
Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has shared that she was taken to hospital after noticing a "worrying" pain. Shaughna, who is expecting her first child with partner Billy, told fans on her Instagram Stories that she is currently in hospital but, thankfully, mother and baby are doing well. Posting...
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall reveals her approach to guessing who’s behind the mask
Davina McCall has revealed her approach to guessing the identity of the contestants on The Masked Singer. The judge, who sits on the panel with Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has appeared on the show since its inception in 2020, but disclosed that she has a peculiar tactic when attempting to ascertain which celebrity is under the mask.
Celebrity MasterChef crowns 2022 festive winner as Strictly, Drag Race UK and more stars compete
Celebrity Masterchef returned tonight (December 30) for a festive special, seeing AJ Pritchard, Chizzy Akudolu, Kitty Scott-Claus and Megan McKenna battle to take home the Golden Whisk. All four contestants created strong dishes, but in the end it was Megan who was crowned champion by Greg Wallace and John Torode.
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
Emmerdale's Moira betrays Cain and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira joins forces with Caleb. (Monday at 7.30pm on ITV) Despite fearing Cain may never speak...
The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora opens up on close bond with "sister" Davina McCall
The Masked Singer is back for its fourth UK series tomorrow (January 1), with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan returning to make more ridiculously off-based guesses as to which celebrities are singing underneath their costumes. The panel have grown pretty close over the years, with Davina...
Strictly’s Fleur East and Molly Rainford holiday in Barbados together
Strictly Come Dancing stars Fleur East and Molly Rainford are on holiday together in Barbados. Taking to Instagram, Molly posed alongside her fellow Strictly 2022 finalist for a cute snap on the beach. In the picture, the pair can be seen wearing colourful bikinis with their arms up in the...
Emmerdale's Paddy viciously rejects Chas in tense scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Paddy Kirk has viciously rejected Chas Dingle in a new Emmerdale scene. Chas had previously told off her estranged husband for trying to force her out of their home, leading to her moving back in in spite of Paddy's protests. Thursday's hour-long episode saw Chas trying to...
Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea tease DragCon UK performance
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea will soon be taking to the stage once more to perform as the Frock Destroyers. The popular season 1 queens will be kicking off the new year with a bang as they’re set to perform at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 in January.
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares plans for 2023 amid exit rumours
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has opened up about her plans for this year amid rumours about her leaving the soap. Dillman, who plays Ziggy Astoni on the show, spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle in a new interview about her New Year's resolutions — and she placed emphasis on focusing on herself for a while.
White Noise ending explained: What the hell was that about?
White Noise ending spoilers follow. When the trailer for the Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle movie dropped, many were floored by the oddity of it all, and the film itself is certainly as eccentric and chaotic as the trailer led us to believe. As fellow critic Harris Dang said: "Noah Baumbach really took all that Netflix money and made White Noise, huh? Bra-f**king-vo, mate."
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to direct new TV comedy-drama
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to take on directing duties for a new parenting comedy series with Sky Studios. According to Deadline, Capaldi will step behind the camera for They F**k You Up, which is based off of Sarah Naish’s memoir But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adopters and Foster Parents. The series will follow a mother who adopts five children, with a pilot episode set to shoot next year.
Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
