A woman bizarrely drove her car onto a sidewalk and up to the gate around the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan Sunday morning — and was removed to a hospital after cops convinced her to come out, cops said. The 53-year-old pulled up to the gate at the UN’s headquarters off of First Avenue at 42nd Street around 9:45 a.m., cops said. UN security called the NYPD and police from the Emergency Services Unit arrived and began trying to talk her out of her vehicle, cops said. “She was having a psychiatric episode,” a police source said. Video shows police officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit trying to talk to the woman through her closed driver’s side window. Eventually, she gets out of the car and is placed on a gurney. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Her identity wasn’t released and it was unclear why she wouldn’t move her vehicle or if she had any connection to the UN.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO