Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Suspect in machete attack on NYPD cops wrote disturbing manifesto: ‘Please repent to Allah’
The 19-year-old alleged Islamic extremist suspected of attacking NYPD cops with a machete on New Year’s Eve penned a disturbing manifesto that urged his family to “please repent to Allah and accept Islam,” police sources told The Post. Trevor Bickford — a Maine resident who arrived in the Big Apple just days before the attack — carried the handwritten note in his backpack, along with a collection of religious material and $200 while staying at the Bowery Mission in Manhattan, the sources said. “To my family — specifically, mother — I’m sorry for not having been a good enough son,”...
Woman having ‘psychiatric episode’ pulls up to UN gates, refuses to leave car: NYPD
A woman bizarrely drove her car onto a sidewalk and up to the gate around the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan Sunday morning — and was removed to a hospital after cops convinced her to come out, cops said. The 53-year-old pulled up to the gate at the UN’s headquarters off of First Avenue at 42nd Street around 9:45 a.m., cops said. UN security called the NYPD and police from the Emergency Services Unit arrived and began trying to talk her out of her vehicle, cops said. “She was having a psychiatric episode,” a police source said. Video shows police officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit trying to talk to the woman through her closed driver’s side window. Eventually, she gets out of the car and is placed on a gurney. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Her identity wasn’t released and it was unclear why she wouldn’t move her vehicle or if she had any connection to the UN.
