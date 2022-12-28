Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Obituary for Connie (Whitaker) Sharp
A funeral service for Connie Sharp will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Connie...
wktn.com
Two Blood Drives in January
There are two blood drives scheduled around the area in the month of January. The first one is Monday January 23. It will run from noon until 6pm at the First Baptist Church. It is located on County Road 175 in Kenton. The other blood drive will be held on...
Galion Inquirer
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion
GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
wktn.com
Local Lions Clubs Collecting Prescription Eyeglasses
Local Lions Clubs are collecting and recycling unused prescription eyeglasses. Collection boxes have been set up at several Kenton locations. They are at HSLC, Council on Aging, Kenton/Hardin Health Dept Lobby, Wal-Mart, Hardin County Courthouse, Mary Lou Johnson Library and the YMCA. Other locations in the county are the Hardin...
WHIZ
New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.
Lima News
Malfunctioning stove causes fire at Lima apartment
LIMA — A malfunctioning stove started a fire at a north Lima residence on Friday afternoon. The Lima Fire Department responded to a call at about 12:39 p.m. at the apartment located at 2140 Lake Circle Drive. One adult and three children had to be evacuated from the residence...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima
LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
wktn.com
Alger Village Council Canceled for this Evening; Rescheduled
The Alger Village Council meeting that was scheduled for this evening has been canceled. The meeting date was then rescheduled for next Monday, January 9. If you have any questions,call the village office at 419-757-4321 when it reopens on Tuesday.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Daily Standard
Car loses control, plows into houses
CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Comments / 0