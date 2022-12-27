Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Rain may impact New Year's Eve plans following clear, mild Friday
PHILADELPHIA - Expect a beautiful end to the week across the Delaware Valley before weather conditions take a turn Saturday as we prepare to celebrate the New Year. After a clear and cold start Friday morning, expect high temperatures to climb into the mid-50s by early in the afternoon. Saturday...
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Officials investigate arson after Christmas Eve fire at historic Old City building
OLD CITY - A historic building in Old City is the scene of arson, according to U.S. Park Rangers of Independence National Historic Park. U.S. Park Rangers say the fire happened around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. An officer saw flames engulfing the basement of historic Carpenters Hall. MORE HEADLINES:. Multiple...
Crash closes all eastbound lanes on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township. Injuries have been reported, and possibly involving a child. Traffic was being rerouted to the westbound lane,...
Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest
Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
Mall of America shooting: Man, 2 teens charged in 19-year-old's killing
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teens and one adult have been charged following a shooting at the Mall of America that left 19-year-old victim Johntae Hudson of St. Paul dead in a chaotic scene on Dec. 23. Taeshawn Adams-Wright is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and...
'It's devastating': Roxborough homeowner says developers destroyed her property while building next door
ROXBOROUGH - A homeowner dilemma in Roxborough as a woman says there are developers building on the property next to her home and have come so close to her property, they’ve destroyed part of her land. Jennifer MacKenzie bought a Roxborough home 13 years ago with her late husband,...
