WACO, Texas — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and No. 23 Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU 64-42 in a Big 12 Conference opener. Bickle sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3). The Lady Bears put the game away early in the fourth quarter. Bickle scored the first two baskets, Sarah Andrews hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bickle connected from beyond the arc to give Baylor a 50-31 lead with 6:44 left to play. Lucy Ibeh, who led TCU (6-6) with nine points, had a three-point play with 4:33 remaining to end Baylor's 15-0 run to start the quarter and a 22-2 run spanning two periods.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO