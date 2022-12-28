ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong finish leads No. 23 Baylor women over TCU 64-42

WACO, Texas — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and No. 23 Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU 64-42 in a Big 12 Conference opener. Bickle sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3). The Lady Bears put the game away early in the fourth quarter. Bickle scored the first two baskets, Sarah Andrews hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bickle connected from beyond the arc to give Baylor a 50-31 lead with 6:44 left to play. Lucy Ibeh, who led TCU (6-6) with nine points, had a three-point play with 4:33 remaining to end Baylor's 15-0 run to start the quarter and a 22-2 run spanning two periods.
Jossell scores 12 points to lead SFA past UT Arlington 66-62

ARLINGTON, Texas — Latrell Jossell had 12 points in Stephen F. Austin's 66-62 victory against UT Arlington. Jossell added six rebounds and five assists for the Lumberjacks. Derrick Tezeno scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 10 points. Shemar Wilson finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson added 14 points and five assists.
Tennessee State knocks off Little Rock 94-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 27 points and the Tennessee State Tigers defeated the Little Rock Trojans 94-69 on Saturday night. The Tigers are now 9-6 on the season, while the Trojans moved to 5-10.
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

GLENDALE, Ariz. — TCU's wild ride has one more stop. The Horned Frogs are headed to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, about 10 miles from Hollywood, just about the perfect place to end a storybook season for the most improbable College Football Playoff team. Max Duggan accounted for four...
