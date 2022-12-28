Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
buckrail.com
Millward Street reopened after brief closure
JACKSON, Wyo. — S Millward Street, between W Hansen Ave. and W Kelly Ave., was briefly closed yesterday evening at about 5:30 p.m. into this morning, Dec. 29, due to a severely potholed water main trench. According to Town of Jackson Public Works Senior Engineer Scott Mohror, winter hit...
buckrail.com
Amid delays and late arrivals, toilets break at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s been an eventful day at the Jackson Hole Airport, with delays and late arrivals due to winter weather and an aircraft sliding into a snowbank. Now the toilets are broken. According to Megan Jenkins, Jackson Hole Airport communications manager, there is a clog in...
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
Comments / 0