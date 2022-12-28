Rosemary (Collins) Schmit, age 92, Salisbury, MO passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at The Bluffs, Columbia, MO. Rosemary was born on February 21, 1930 to Ronald E. Collins and Fern (Burns) Collins at Independence, IA and raised on a farm in Winthrop, IA. She graduated Winthrop High School in 1947. She earned a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Cedar Rapids, IA in 1951. Her nursing career included People’s Hospital in Independence IA, Woodland Hospital, Moberly, MO and Home Care of Mid Missouri, Moberly, MO. She was married to Lloyd J. Schmit January 2, 1951 at St. Patrick Parish, Monte, IA and lived in Masonville, IA for many years. They were blessed with 9 children. In 1973 her husband and children moved to a farm in Huntsville, MO. In 1992 they moved to Salisbury, MO until the time of her death. Rosemary was a nurse, wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was first always. She enjoyed reading, embroidery and sending cards to friends and family. Her husband’s trucking career afforded her the opportunity to travel and see the United States which she loved.

SALISBURY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO