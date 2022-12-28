Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Serious motorcycle accident in Randolph County
RANDOPH COUNTY, MO. - A Higbee resident was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the motorcycle, driven by 40 year old Christopher Chase, traveled off the north side of Route B and overturned. Chase was transported...
kjluradio.com
Higbee man seriously injured in motorcycle accident near his hometown
A Randolph County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle about three miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher Chase, 40, of Higbee, was riding his bike on Route B on Saturday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road and overturned.
One killed and another injured in Macon County crash
A Macon County man died at a hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. The post One killed and another injured in Macon County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to online court records, Columbia resident Noah Solbrekken has a court hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing at Boone County Court House. Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to Columbia Police, Solbrekken is charged in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting The post Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon was sentenced on Tuesday. Rachel M. Linder received a suspended sentenced of 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. A Boone County jury convicted her on Nov. 29. Linder’s attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday. Deputies arrested Linder on The post Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
KMZU
Connie Sue Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
KMZU
Rosemary (Collins) Schmit
Rosemary (Collins) Schmit, age 92, Salisbury, MO passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at The Bluffs, Columbia, MO. Rosemary was born on February 21, 1930 to Ronald E. Collins and Fern (Burns) Collins at Independence, IA and raised on a farm in Winthrop, IA. She graduated Winthrop High School in 1947. She earned a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Cedar Rapids, IA in 1951. Her nursing career included People’s Hospital in Independence IA, Woodland Hospital, Moberly, MO and Home Care of Mid Missouri, Moberly, MO. She was married to Lloyd J. Schmit January 2, 1951 at St. Patrick Parish, Monte, IA and lived in Masonville, IA for many years. They were blessed with 9 children. In 1973 her husband and children moved to a farm in Huntsville, MO. In 1992 they moved to Salisbury, MO until the time of her death. Rosemary was a nurse, wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was first always. She enjoyed reading, embroidery and sending cards to friends and family. Her husband’s trucking career afforded her the opportunity to travel and see the United States which she loved.
KMZU
Marilyn Louise Paris
Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Hale, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service.
KMZU
Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
939theeagle.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Comments / 0