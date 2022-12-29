ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Israel's Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
  • Summary

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister on Thursday in a comeback at the head of a hard-right cabinet that promises to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and pursue other policies criticised at home and abroad.

The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, has sought to calm concerns about the fate of civil rights and diplomacy since his bloc of nationalist and religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in a Nov. 1 election.

His allies include the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, which oppose Palestinian statehood and whose leaders - both West Bank settlers - have in the past agitated against Israel's justice system, its Arab minority and LGBT rights.

Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to promote tolerance and pursue peace. He told parliament that "ending the Israeli-Arab conflict" was his top priority, along with thwarting Iran's nuclear programme and building up Israel's military capacity.

Opponents heckled him with chants of "Weak! Weak!". They say Netanyahu had to make costly deals to secure new partners after centrist parties boycotted him over his legal woes.

His government secured 63 of a possible 120 parliamentary votes in a confirmatory ballot, before the cabinet was sworn in.

And despite the deeply conservative makeup of the right-wing majority, with a number of members who have made anti-LGBTQ comments, parliament elected Amir Ohana, an openly gay Netanyahu loyalist, as its new speaker.

For Palestinians, Netanyahu's line-up has darkened an already bleak outlook, with violence surging and Jewish settlements set to expand in the West Bank - among territories where they hope to build a future state.

Netanyahu's conservative Likud party said in its guidelines for the government that it would "promote and develop settlement" on lands to which "the Jewish people has an exclusive and unassailable right".

Most world powers deem settlements built on land captured in war illegal.

"These guidelines constitute a dangerous escalation and will have repercussions for the region," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he looked forward to working with Netanyahu to address regional threats, like Iran, and to promote regional peace, including with the Palestinians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImbX4_0jx4OmQU00

"The United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values," he said.

FLARE-UP WORRIES

This year has already seen some of the worst West Bank violence since 2015 as Israeli forces have cracked down on Palestinian unrest and militant attacks.

Abbas has criticised the new government saying its "motto is extremism and apartheid".

Such sentiments have been echoed within Israel, 21% of whose population are Arab and often identify with the Palestinians.

Palestinian economic growth, a more modest aim endorsed by Netanyahu, could also suffer should the conflict flare up anew.

"The political horizon influences the economy and all indications tell us the political situation will be bad,” Ibrahim Barham, a Palestinian businessman, told Reuters.

In parliamentary speeches before the swearing in, one of the Arab lawmakers, who have no representatives in the new cabinet, accused members of the incoming coalition of "fascism".

Netanyahu, now entering his sixth term, says he will serve all Israelis. He also appears to have stopped short of seeking West Bank annexations - a policy he had previously championed and which would have pleased his settler base while putting Israel on a collision course with Washington and Arab states.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister for three years in the 1990s and from 2009 to 2021, has said he seeks a breakthrough in forming diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia as he did in 2020 with other Gulf states that share Israel's concerns about Iran.

Riyadh has signalled no change in its position that any progress with Israel was contingent on Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu's appointments include Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group, as minister for police. Ben-Gvir, a lawyer, says his views have become more moderate.

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, warned on Sunday against causing potential harm to individuals' rights. Businesses have decried calls to revise Israel's anti-discrimination law.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Vice

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Wants to ‘Slap’ Those Who Scorn North Korea’s First Spy Satellite

Kim Jong Un’s sister has issued a scathing response after critics dismissed North Korea’s first-ever spy satellite as crude. North Korean state media released two photos of South Korea, ostensibly taken from space, to show off Pyongyang’s expanding surveillance technology. But the grainy, black-and-white images did not impress military observers, with a South Korean analyst calling it “useless” because of the low resolution.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy