‘God did this’: Man thankful for nonprofit that helped save deteriorating home
CHARLOTTE — A man in north Charlotte gets to keep his home, thanks to the help he got from an incredible project. Marvin Hill is proud of where he grew up. The Lincoln Heights home has been in his family’s name since his parents bought the property back in 1958. But over time, the home slowly began to deteriorate.
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m. Over […]
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
Mooresville woman asks for Christmas cards to be sent to father with Alzheimer’s; gets hundreds
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville woman posted on Facebook asking for Christmas cards for her dad, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom McCarthy now has hundreds of cards for what could be his last Christmas. The 94-year-old man spent his glory days interviewing his idols before becoming...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ granite countertops and upgraded tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in living room w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ board and batten wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ stone surround and mantle & custom accent wall. Rear room can be used as office, bedroom, or nursery. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops. Large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, cabinets, & folding table.
NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. • Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 98.5. • The Sandwich Shop, 100 North Secrest Ave – 96.5. Restaurants in the Waxhaw area. • 7-Eleven, 8313 New Town Road – 96.5. • 701 Main...
WBTV
Pet Day with the Humane Society of Charlotte
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 5 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Upstate mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
Remote learning available after Kannapolis child development center closes due to flooding
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The McKnight Child Development Center in Kannapolis will be closed until Jan. 18 after multiple pipes burst, which caused the building to flood. Repairs are extensive, which is why the building will be closed, the district said in a letter to families. Although the building is...
lincolntimesnews.com
Richard “Rick” Louis French
Richard “Rick” Louis French, 70, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Rick was born on April 15, 1952 to the late Doildeen and Erie French. Rick earned his master’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University and went on...
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.
CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
WBTV
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide. Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. Duke's...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
