ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ granite countertops and upgraded tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in living room w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ board and batten wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ stone surround and mantle & custom accent wall. Rear room can be used as office, bedroom, or nursery. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops. Large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, cabinets, & folding table.
STATESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. • Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 98.5. • The Sandwich Shop, 100 North Secrest Ave – 96.5. Restaurants in the Waxhaw area. • 7-Eleven, 8313 New Town Road – 96.5. • 701 Main...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Pet Day with the Humane Society of Charlotte

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 5 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

Richard “Rick” Louis French

Richard “Rick” Louis French, 70, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Rick was born on April 15, 1952 to the late Doildeen and Erie French. Rick earned his master’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University and went on...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.

CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
KANNAPOLIS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy