Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
actionnewsnow.com
Large crowd expected at Red Bluff’s California Circuit Final Saturday night
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A packed crowd is expected at Saturday’s California Circuit Final in Red Bluff. RC Landingham, Cottonwood’s Nellie Miller, Red Bluff’s Zach Brown and Colby Demo and Cathy Cagliari will be participating in the final. There are almost $200,000 in winnings that will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Burglary suspect hides in attic, then attempts to bite an officer
REDDING, Calif. - Officers responded to a possible burglary in Redding on Friday and found a suspect hiding inside the attic, according to the Redding Police Department. Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Harpole Road. The homeowner told police he was watching live surveillance video at the vacant home and saw a person force his way in through the front door, police said.
actionnewsnow.com
Mercy Medical Center seeing increase in patients, lack of hospital staff
REDDING, Calif. - Hospitals are seeing a spike in respiratory patients and are overloaded. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is also seeing a surge in patients, but it seems there is a lack of hospital staff to help meet the demand. Action News Now received an email Wednesday morning from...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
actionnewsnow.com
Turtle Bay cancels its New Year’s Eve fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. - The Turtle Bay Exploration Park has canceled its New Year’s Eve fundraising event at the Redding Garden of Lights. The park said the cancellation was due to the weather. It said the event was going to be outside with a DJ. People who have tickets have...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Burglary suspect arrested with help of K9 Duke after hiding in Redding residence
A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday, December 30th, thanks to the security cameras of a Redding resident. Around 3:38 PM yesterday, Redding Police were called to the 1300 block of Harpole road for reports of a residential burglary in progress. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them a live video surveillance of the vacant home, which allegedly showcased an unknown man force his way through the front door of the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Comments / 0