Special Commemorative Badge to be Worn by Officers During 2023
Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023. The committee prepared several badge design options for consideration, and the Department’s officers later voted on the one they liked best.
TexAmericas Center Celebrates Successes in 2022, Looks Toward 2023 for New Initiatives, Service Lines
TexAmericas Center (TAC) is proud to announce a successful year in 2022 that welcomed new tenants to its properties, grew jobs for the Texarkana region, and spurred innovation in businesses and real estate for the state of Texas. The July 2022 Employment Census yielded a total of 45 corporate citizens...
Maud ISD Teacher Pilots Growing Esports Program
Braden Brown, 16 year veteran teacher of Maud ISD, worked with district officials closely last year and into the summer to pilot a rapidly growing ESports Program that is popping up in classrooms across the US. Esports programs take the pastime of video gaming and make it into a traditional sport where students take on an educational approach to video gaming, by competing in teams, and individually to train their skills, learn teamwork and so much more. Imagine a classroom where students from every walk of life come together and form friendships and bonds, while learning leadership skills and you’ve found what Braden Brown and his students are creating at Maud ISD through their Esports program.
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
