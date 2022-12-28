Read full article on original website
KFVS12
First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition. Meghan Smith says if you have plans for the holiday, you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s. For tomorrow, we are...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early morning fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At 5:45am this morning, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on S. Pacific Street, per a departmental Facebook post. Ladder 1 can be seen making ventilation access to remove the smoke from the house. This incident was quickly contained and all units returned to service.
KFVS12
Road work in Cape Girardeau County to close Route CC
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County will have Route CC closed as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation replace several culverts under the roadway. The section of roadway being worked on is located between Route C and County Road 535 in Shawnee Township, Mo. If weather is...
KFVS12
Staying safe while traveling this holiday weekend
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve ball drop. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Ring in 2023...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau’s urban deer hunt ends with 4 deer harvested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s 2022 urban deer hunting season has come to an end. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a total of four deer were harvested. Some of Cape Girardeau’s parks were closed for the hunt. The city made changes in January 2022...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
KFVS12
Food insecurity continues after Christmas
Southeast Missouri (KFVS) - 2022 may be coming to an end, but the fight against hunger remains continuing. In East Prairie, Mo., at First Church of God, Dawn Walters is the senior pastor. She is happy to help feed food insecure families. “People struggle for food, they’ve had Christmas and...
kbsi23.com
Theft in Cape Girardeau is trending downward during the month of December
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Crime rate in Cape Girardeau appears to be trending downward when it comes to theft, according to a recent departmental report. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says numbers are nearly below the average over the last two years. “We actually had in...
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
KFVS12
Dexter wins 2022 Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Top seeded Dexter emerged victorious in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament title game on Friday night. The Bearcats defeated Doniphan 49-47. After Doniphan built up a five-point lead toward the end of the third quarter, Dexter rallied to tie the game heading into the final frame.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
