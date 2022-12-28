Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Holiday Gift Market Dec. 29, Sunset Market Discover local holiday gifts and treats at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market every Thursday in December from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with additional retail vendors, hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities and live music. Holiday Dining Guide Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Downtown Oceanside Whether you’re looking to sip champagne oceanfront or coffee curbside this New Year’s weekend, check our Downtown Oceanside Holiday Dining Guide to see which Downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sleigh the SZN Through Dec. 31, Mission Pacific Hotel Join Mission Pacific Hotel for good company, phenomenal cuisine and stellar music this New Year’s weekend. Make reservations for NYE Dinner at Oceanside’s newest Michelin Guide restaurant, Valle. Celebrate the last glorious Pacific sunset of 2022 with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as Wagyu Wellington, king oysters, black cod and more in a phenomenal presentation of flavor, thoughtful service and delicious wine. Ring in 2023 at The Rooftop Bar at the Stop the Clock New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two live DJs spinning the best dance music straight through to the wee hours of the new year. Jingle on the Beach Through Dec. 31, The Seabird Consider yourself home for the holidays at The Seabird Resort. Enjoy a free Golden Hour Champagne Toast Thursday to Sunday as you watch one of The Shore Room’s skilled bartenders expertly saber a sparkling bottle of champagne. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Noble Experience Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party at The Shore Room will include live music, a full cocktail menu of Prohibition-style cocktails, a New Year’s toast at midnight, party favors and Roaring ’20s costumed fun! At Piper Restaurant, make reservations for the NYE Dinner Saturday or New Year’s Day Farm Fresh Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Seabird is also offering kids activities open to locals on Saturday, including a Holiday Movie By The Pool and Kid’s Night Out. The Lounge Grand Opening Dec. 29, The Lounge Don’t miss the Grand Opening of The Lounge at 301 Mission Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday with 15% off all menu cocktails. A place of good people, good conversation and amazing drinks, the new Downtown cocktail bar, part of Harney Sushi, will serve Japanese-inspired craft cocktails Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Lodging
Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach Completes Renovation
CARLSBAD, California—Completing a $10 million renovation, the oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach finished the refurbishment of 161 guestrooms and suites, Coast 6450 restaurant, the pool area, outdoor lawn and patio area, front desk, exterior landscaping, and meeting spaces. “We’re very excited to introduce our new look to our...
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Theatre Company Set To Grow In 2023
OTC diversifies and doubles the size of its board of directors with six new members. As Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) looks forward to a new year of growth, the resident company of the Historic Brooks Theater adds six new members to its board of directors, the largest influx of board leadership in the 12-year history of the organization. A multi-talented group of individuals, including educators, public accountants, program managers, and community advocates, the new additions to the board of directors are a step towards OTC’s commitment to expanding and diversifying its governing body spearheaded by its first Interim Managing Director Alex Goodman who was hired in April 2022.
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 30-Jan. 1 – New Year’s Edition
Travel to the future this San Diego weekend! Yes, indeed we bid adieu to ’22 Saturday and say bienvenue to 2023 (forgive us this brief francais jaunt). You may want to see what NYE has to offer – many a party for sure – or if you’re a local, the holiday weekend may be all about a certain Southern California necessity (hint: vroom vroom).
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
CAVA Opening Fifth San Diego Restaurant
Mediterranean Chain Adding Spot in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
kusi.com
San Diego prepares for stormy weather over New Year’s Eve
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
San Diego to ‘rain’ in the new year with showers, strong coastal winds
San Diego will ring in the new year with some rain, and this stormy pattern will remain active for the first week of 2023.
Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5
A decomposed body was found in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, Carlsbad police said Saturday.
Rainy New Year’s Eve and Start to 2023 Expected in San Diego County
Rain could dampen the spirits of revelers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. “A pretty strong storm is moving south right now from Northern California and will bring rain to Southern California starting Saturday night,” said NWS forecaster Mark Moede. “It will probably only bring light rain during the day on Saturday, but the real time of concern for revelers will be Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.”
San Diego Channel
Flight issues let up for travelers using Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Luggage is finally flying off the carousel at the Southwest terminal inside the San Diego International Airport. Seeing all the traffic is a good feeling for Kim and Jamie’s blended family. "We’re going to Hawaii," said Jamie. Their family of six got to...
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
Comments / 0