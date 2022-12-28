Holiday Gift Market Dec. 29, Sunset Market Discover local holiday gifts and treats at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market every Thursday in December from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with additional retail vendors, hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities and live music. Holiday Dining Guide Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Downtown Oceanside Whether you’re looking to sip champagne oceanfront or coffee curbside this New Year’s weekend, check our Downtown Oceanside Holiday Dining Guide to see which Downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sleigh the SZN Through Dec. 31, Mission Pacific Hotel Join Mission Pacific Hotel for good company, phenomenal cuisine and stellar music this New Year’s weekend. Make reservations for NYE Dinner at Oceanside’s newest Michelin Guide restaurant, Valle. Celebrate the last glorious Pacific sunset of 2022 with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as Wagyu Wellington, king oysters, black cod and more in a phenomenal presentation of flavor, thoughtful service and delicious wine. Ring in 2023 at The Rooftop Bar at the Stop the Clock New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two live DJs spinning the best dance music straight through to the wee hours of the new year. Jingle on the Beach Through Dec. 31, The Seabird Consider yourself home for the holidays at The Seabird Resort. Enjoy a free Golden Hour Champagne Toast Thursday to Sunday as you watch one of The Shore Room’s skilled bartenders expertly saber a sparkling bottle of champagne. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Noble Experience Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party at The Shore Room will include live music, a full cocktail menu of Prohibition-style cocktails, a New Year’s toast at midnight, party favors and Roaring ’20s costumed fun! At Piper Restaurant, make reservations for the NYE Dinner Saturday or New Year’s Day Farm Fresh Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Seabird is also offering kids activities open to locals on Saturday, including a Holiday Movie By The Pool and Kid’s Night Out. The Lounge Grand Opening Dec. 29, The Lounge Don’t miss the Grand Opening of The Lounge at 301 Mission Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday with 15% off all menu cocktails. A place of good people, good conversation and amazing drinks, the new Downtown cocktail bar, part of Harney Sushi, will serve Japanese-inspired craft cocktails Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

