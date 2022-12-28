Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
NASA chief warns China could claim territory on the moon if it wins new 'space race'
China could establish a base on the moon and keep the U.S. out if it wins the new space race, NASA's top administrator Bill Nelson warned on Sunday.
beckersdental.com
13 dental technologies receiving FDA clearance in 2022
Here are 13 dental innovations that received FDA clearance this year:. 1. Quadric BioMed received FDA 510(k) clearance for Proximerge 2, a square dental implant developed by James Grant, DDS, and Brad Renehan, DDS, MD. 2. Denti.AI Auto-Chart became the first dental auto-charting product to be cleared by the FDA....
